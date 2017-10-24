Plainfield Township plans to buy Grand Rogue Campground

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - There may soon be more public greenspace and access to the Grand and Rogue Rivers in Plainfield Township.

Township. Administrators say they have a tentative agreement to buy the 75-acre Grand Rogue Campground in Comstock Park.

The property sits next to the 62-acre portion of the former Grand Island golf course the township owns and now operates as Grand Isle Park.

Leaders say buying the additional property will complement the wetlands, wildlife, natural vegetation and disc golf course they already have alongside the site.

“I think this is a great achievement for the township,” said supervisor Robert Hohman. “The old campground plus a huge piece of river frontage property that now is combined with what we already have. The community is going to enjoy this for years to come.”

The township is still negotiating the purchase price with the property owner. They plan to offset some of the expense with a state grant.

