Police looking for man who robbed Comstock Park gas station

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Investigators in Kent County are looking for the man who robbed a gas station in Comstock Park early Saturday morning.
According to authorities, it happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K gas station on West River Drive, just south of Pine Island.
The suspect is described as a man, around 5-foot-5, and last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
If you know anything about this incident, call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
