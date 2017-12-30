Police looking for man who robbed Comstock Park gas station

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Investigators in Kent County are looking for the man who robbed a gas station in Comstock Park early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, it happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K gas station on West River Drive, just south of Pine Island.

The suspect is described as a man, around 5-foot-5, and last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

