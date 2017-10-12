Concerns about possible school water contamination

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Some students at East Rockford Middle school and their parents say they are concerned about possible contamination of the school’s water supply.

Water fountains were turned off Thursday, Oct. 12 and bottled water was brought in after another Wolverine Worldwide dump site was discovered within a half mile.

“They told us we are not going to be able to use the drinking fountains because of the Worldwide contamination thing,” says sixth grader Kaleigh Olsen.

Inspectors have found at least six sites in the Rockford area where the shoe company dumped waste during the 1960’s. It contains PFAS compounds and elevated levels have been detected in residential wells near the sites.

Administrators say it could be 10 days before they know results from tests done on water at East Rockford Middle School.

“I am glad they are taking action and not trying to cover it up,” says parent Ron Hight. “But it is something to be concerned about. It’s something everybody should be concerned about.”



“It is good that they warned us in advance,” says Olsen. “But I hope they can do something about it quickly.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV