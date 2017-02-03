Construction employees see their shadow on Groundhog Day

Shadows of six walking pedestrians projected on the sidewalk, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As you've probably heard by now, both Punxsutawney Phil and Woody the Woodchuck saw their shadows on Feb. 2, 2017. That means six more weeks of winter are expected.

But you probably didn't hear about the dozens of Kent County employees who also saw shadows today, in the form of Kent ISD students who spent the day learning about careers they're interested in.

WZZM 13 stopped by Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter where seven high schoolers were learning about careers in the construction industry.

Everything from marketing and public relations to project management and the trades.

"It was a good idea to just follow someone who's experienced and kind of learn what I wanted to do and what I didn't want to do in the future," said Mackenzie Meyer, a junior at Forest Hills Eastern.

This is the third year in a row Kent ISD has held the job shadow event on Groundhog Day.

