Consumers Energy: Croton, Hardy dams inspected daily

Croton (Photo: Larry Riddering)

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MICH. - As officials in California rush to avoid disaster on America's tallest dam, safety is a topic of conversation at every hydro dam in the country -- including 13 in Michigan.

That includes the Hardy and Croton dams near Newaygo. Consumers Energy runs both dams on the Muskegon River.

They say the dams and their spillways are inspected every day -- and twice a year, the Federal Regulatory comes out to inspect them.

Newaygo County emergency management and Consumers Energy run drills regularly to coordinate plans in case there is an emergency.

"We monitor things 24/7 to make sure everything is operating correctly, and if we have any adjustments or fluctuations in those flows we talk to emergency management immediately," said Roger Morgenstern with Consumers Energy.

Morgentstern added that twice a year they test the sirens at the dams -- but any direct notification in case of a situation would come through emergency management.

