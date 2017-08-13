Enter for your chance to explore River Country!

Head over to our Facebook page for your chance to win an opportunity to explore River Country and much more. One lucky winner will receive:
- A two night stay for two at the River Country Lodge
- A half day guided fishing trip on the Muskegon River with Campbell's Guided River Adventures
- A $75 gift certificate to the Muskegon River Fly Shop
- A $25 gift card to Northern Trail Bar & Grill
- and 6 bottles of newly released beers from Newaygo Brewing Company
Must be 21+ to enter.
