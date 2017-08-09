Enter to win a $50 gift certificate to a participating Restaurant Week venue

Upload your Restaurant Week photos to Instagram and tag @WZZM13 with #RWGR to enter to win a $50 gift certificate to participating Restaurant Week venues!

Full details below:

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids Instagram I Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Restaurant Week Grand Rapids Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to U.S. residents of the state of Michigan who are 13 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WZZM 13 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc. and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on August 9th, 2017 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on August 20th, 2017 2016 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). During the Sweepstakes Period enter by posting a photo showing the best food, servers, and parties during Restaurant Week Grand Rapids to Instagram, tag @WZZM13 and use the hashtag #RWGR. Each entrant must provide his/her name, age, email, phone number, Instagram username. Each photo submission must be authentic, original photo taken of or by the entrant identified on the accompanying entry. Entrants must own or have rights to the photo. Standard text/data messaging rates apply for text/data messages sent and received from mobile devices according to the terms and conditions of the entrant’s wireless service plan. Text/data messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. You may enter the Sweepstakes as often as you like but only one (1) prize per household.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any photo that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience. Entrants must confirm that any individuals included in the photo have been informed that their photo has been entered in the Sweepstakes and that they have no objection to its submission and Sponsor’s display and posting of such photo in connection with this Sweepstakes. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . On or about August 23rd, 2017 ten (10) Prize Winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . Ten (10) Prize Winner will each receive a $50 gift card to a participating restaurant (ARV $25). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about August 23rd, 2017 at the email address or Instagram ID used to submit the entry. Winners must respond to prize notification within 24 hours of notification. Failure to respond within such time period or return of prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 645 3 Mile Rd. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49544 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) and 4 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays) and a valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Prizes won by minors will be awarded to parent or legal guardian who must sign any affidavit or release required by Sponsor. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc. and Instagram from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Copyright . By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the entrant’s photo, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

10. Sponsor . The Restaurant Week Grand Rapids Sweepstakes is WZZM 13. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after date at least one week after prize drawings) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit wzzm13.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Restaurant Week Grand Rapids Sweepstakes, WZZM 13, 645 3 Mile Rd. NW Grand Rapids, MI. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Chris Singel at 645 3 Mile Rd. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49544, 616.559.1455.

© 2017 WZZM-TV