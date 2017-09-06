Enter to win a a round of charity golf with Val Lego!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Enter to win two tickets to go golfing with Valerie Lego at the annual Freedom Cruise Charity Golf Classic at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University.

Proceeds of the golf classic go to support local veterans. Other opportunities at the even include Fox Nissan's hole in one challenge and raffle prizes from JW MArriott, GolfTec, and more.

For full rules and to enter, please visit: http://ul.ink/8Z0E

For more information about the event, please visit: http://freedomcruisegr.com/

© 2017 WZZM-TV