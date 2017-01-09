Enter to win a Winter Weekend Getaway from Allegiant

Aerial view of Las Vegas strip in Nevada. (Photo: iStock)

No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ and a resident of Michigan.

Contest open 4:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, through 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Limit one entry per person per day.

Ten finalists will be selected total.

Each winner will receive two round trip Allegiant tickets to Las Vegas, Nevada McCarran International Airport from Gerald R. Ford Airport, Westgate hotel stay and resort fees and a $50 VISA gift card.

Total ARV: $1,763.48 per winner.

Finalists will be selected and notified on or before Wednesday, Jan. 11. Winner(s) will be announced live on Friday, January 13.

Click here for full rules and to enter.

(© 2017 WZZM)