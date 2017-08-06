Enter to win passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Chaffee Planetarium

One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive one annual family pass to the Grand Rapids Public Museum valid for one year from activation. (ARV:$65.00). More information available at: http://www.grpm.org/membership/ .
Twelve (12) Prize Winners will receive a four pack of tickets to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Chaffee Planetarium, with expiration date of 3/31/18. (ARV: $48.00). More information available at: http://www.grpm.org/admission/ .
For full rules, terms and conditions, and to enter please visit: http://ul.ink/8DPM
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs