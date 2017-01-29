Close Enter to Win Tickets To Disney On Ice! WZZM 12:00 AM. EST January 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Enter to win a Family Four Pack to see Disney On Ice at Van Andel Arena. Winner will receive 4 tickets valid for March 2, 2017 at 7 p.m.! ENTER NOW (© 2017 WZZM) WZZM Enter to Win Keepin' It Local Shopping Spree! WZZM Shanty Creek Family of Four Getaway Contest CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 'Can you hear me' phone scam Hundreds attend march against Betsy Devos WZZM 13 On-Target Forecast Naked woman standing in road stops traffic Woman living without power since Thanksgiving GRPD Officers Suspended Caregiver in assault video arrested Kenowa Hills hosting benefit basketball game WZZM Live Radar Man accused of taking peep photos of woman More Stories Hundreds marched outside of Gerald R. Ford Airport… Jan 29, 2017, 8:32 p.m. Grand Valley State University President issues… Jan 29, 2017, 1:29 p.m. Delta experiencing IT issues, grounding all domestic flights Jan 29, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs