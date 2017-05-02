Close Enter to win tickets to see Dirty Dancing! WZZM 12:00 AM. EDT May 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Are you ready for the time of your life? Head over to our Facebook page to win a pair of tickets to Dirty Dancing at DeVos Performance hall. Lucky winners will receive two tickets to opening night on June 6th at 7:30p.m. Enter NOW! © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant 1839 Bible returned to original owner WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening Private prison in Baldwin closing in June Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia Body cam video released Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty More Stories Kent County ISD millage passes by 8-point margin May. 2, 2017, 11:27 p.m. Despite $1,350 average, Michigan car insurance… May. 2, 2017, 6:36 p.m. Shooting death of Muskegon High School student might… May. 1, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs