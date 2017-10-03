WZZM
Close

Enter to win tickets to the Shopping and Lifestyle Expo!

WZZM 11:53 AM. EDT October 03, 2017

The Shopping and Lifestyle Expo is coming to DeVos Place on October 14th and 15th. Lucky winners will receive a four pack of tickets to the Expo, good for any one day admission. Head over to our Facebook page to enter now. 

ENTER NOW

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories