Close Enter to win tickets to the Shopping and Lifestyle Expo! WZZM 11:53 AM. EDT October 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Shopping and Lifestyle Expo is coming to DeVos Place on October 14th and 15th. Lucky winners will receive a four pack of tickets to the Expo, good for any one day admission. Head over to our Facebook page to enter now. ENTER NOW © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Prosecutor: Ex-GRPD officer investigated for 'use of… Oct. 3, 2017, 9:15 a.m. 'Handcuffs to Handshakes' | A journey of forgiveness… Oct. 2, 2017, 6:30 p.m. West Michigan man survives Vegas shooting Oct. 3, 2017, 12:06 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs