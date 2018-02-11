WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 30 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Enter to win tickets to the Women's Expo!

WZZM 12:01 AM. EST February 12, 2018

Enter to win a four-pack of tickets to the 2018 West Michigan Women's Expo at DeVos Place. Tickets are valid for any time during the expo. The expo runs March 9th through March 11th. 

 

ENTER NOW

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories