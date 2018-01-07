Enter your favorite soup recipe for a chance to win $2,500 in groceries!

WZZM
WZZM 12:01 AM. EST January 08, 2018

Think your soup recipe is award-winning? Whether it’s a soup, a stew, a chowder or a bisque, we all have a favorite family recipe – and we want to know what yours is. The grand prize winner will receive $2,500 in free groceries, and the winning recipe will be featured on spartannash.com, ourfamilyfoods.com, and a cooking segment on My West Michigan. An additional $2,500 will also be donated to a food pantry in our community.  To enter the contest, Click Here!

 

 

