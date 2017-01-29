Ski for Free Sweepstakes

Enter now to win four ski passes for the 2017 ski season. Each pass is valid for a single lift ticket, either all-day or all-night at the following Ski Areas:
- Apple Mountain - Freeland
- Big Powderhorn - Bessemer
- Bittersweet Ski Resort - Otsego
- Boyne Highlands - Boyne Springs
- Boyne Mountain - Boyne Springs
- Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac
- Cross County Ski Headquarters - Roscommon
- Hanson Hills - Grayling
- Bay Mountain at the Homestead
- Marquette Mountain - Marquette
- Mont Ripley - Hancock
- Mt. Brighton - Brighton
- Mt. Holiday - Traverse City
- Mt. Holly - Holly
- Mt. Zion - Ironwood
- Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
- Norway Mountain - Norway
- Nubs Nob - Harbor Springs
- Pine Knob - Clarkston
- Pine Mountain - Iron Mountain
- Porcupine Mountain - Ontonagon
- Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire
- Ski Brule - Iron River
- Swiss Valley Ski Area - Jones
- Timber Ridge - Gobles
- Treetops Resort - Gaylord
(© 2017 WZZM)
