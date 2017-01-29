Ski for Free Sweepstakes

WZZM
WZZM 12:00 AM. EST January 30, 2017

Enter now to win four ski passes for the 2017 ski season. Each pass is valid for a single lift ticket, either all-day or all-night at the following Ski Areas:

  • Apple Mountain - Freeland
  • Big Powderhorn - Bessemer
  • Bittersweet Ski Resort - Otsego
  • Boyne Highlands - Boyne Springs
  • Boyne Mountain - Boyne Springs
  • Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac
  • Cross County Ski Headquarters - Roscommon
  • Hanson Hills - Grayling
  • Bay Mountain at the Homestead
  • Marquette Mountain - Marquette
  • Mont Ripley - Hancock
  • Mt. Brighton - Brighton
  • Mt. Holiday - Traverse City
  • Mt. Holly - Holly
  • Mt. Zion - Ironwood
  • Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
  • Norway Mountain - Norway
  • Nubs Nob - Harbor Springs
  • Pine Knob - Clarkston
  • Pine Mountain - Iron Mountain
  • Porcupine Mountain - Ontonagon
  • Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire
  • Ski Brule - Iron River
  • Swiss Valley Ski Area - Jones
  • Timber Ridge - Gobles
  • Treetops Resort - Gaylord

 

