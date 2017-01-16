WZZM
Winter Weekend Getaway winners return to cold West Michigan

Contest Winners Return Home from Las Vegas

Staff , WZZM 7:41 PM. EST January 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The finalists who all won a trip from Grand Rapids to Las Vegas are back home.

They all spent the weekend in Vegas after winning our Winter Weekend Getaway contest in partnership with Allegiant Airlines. Unfortunately for them, everyone returned Monday, Jan. 16, to icy weather.

We caught up with some of them at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport -- watch the video above for their reactions.

(© 2017 WZZM)


