Winter Weekend Getaway: 'You're all going to Vegas!'

WZZM 13, Allegiant and Gerald R. Ford International Airport surprised 20 people with a Winter Weekend Getaway to Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In cooperation with Allegiant and Gerald R. Ford Airport, WZZM 13 sent 9 lucky winners and their +1s to Las Vegas for their Winter Weekend Getaway sweepstakes!

Mary Jakubowski wanted to surprise her mom for her birthday. When Mary found out she was one of 10 finalists in the WZZM 13 Winter Weekend Getaway and had a chance to win a free trip to Las Vegas for two from Allegiant, she knew who to choose as her travel partner.

“My daughter calls me up and says, ‘Mom it’s your birthday next week and I’m a finalist to go to Vegas,’” Marianne Berry said.

But Marianne wasn’t the only person who was surprised.

Ten finalists from around West Michigan were randomly selected from over 2,000 entries.

The finalists and their travel partners had to show up Friday morning to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport with bags packed and ready to travel. They all thought they were vying for free airfare for two, a three-night stay at the Westgate Resort and Casino and a $50 VISA gift card.

Energy was high in the room as the final minutes counted down to the big reveal. Many people had called work and said they may not be in if they win. Others, like Mary, surprised family members with the trip. But most would be going back home, luggage in hand.

Or so they thought.

The big moment arrived and a real Las Vegas showgirl, flown in for the announcement, revealed an oversized boarding pass with the winner’s name: Jennifer Roesly from Newaygo.

Faces fell. Jennifer and her mom were going on the trip.

“But wait, there’s more!” Lauren Stanton, anchor for the WZZM 13 Morning News and host of the event interjected.

The boarding pass fell out of the showgirl’s hands and revealed another that read: “All of you!”

“You’re going to Vegas! And you’re going to Vegas!” Lauren shouted while pointing to all the finalists. “You’re all going to Vegas!”

"You're going to Vegas, you're going to Vegas, you're going to Vegas!!!" - @LaurenStanton13 pic.twitter.com/VymgvFa3X3 — Aaron Ofseyer (@aaronofseyer) January 13, 2017

The crowd erupted in cheers—jumping, hugging, tears of joy.

“I’ve been telling everyone at work I’m the winner,” said Trina Walker. “And they all said, ‘Sure, Trina. See you on Friday.’ Well I’m a winner going to Vegas baby!”

The crowd began making last minute preparations, calling off work and telling family. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport, in addition to the gift card, gave all the winners vouchers for lunch while they waited for their flight, and an Allegiant rep finalized all their trip plans to make sure the Vegas vacations went as smooth as possible for the still stunned crowd.

“We’re going to Vegas!” Marianne exclaimed, her daughter hugging her. “I’ve got a great daughter here! Thank you! Thank you!”

Full list of winners in no particular order:

Angela Chase & Shelby Wright

Edward & Janet Luttrull

Jayme Schut & Lauri Brown

Mary Jakubowski & Marianne Berry

Kathy & Bob Levay

Trina Walker & Sam Booker

Jennifer Roesly & Debra DeGraaf

Chris & Cheryl Vant Hof

Authur Libbett & Evelyn Libbett

Editor's note: 10 pairs were chosen, one set did not show up at the airport.

