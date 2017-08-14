WZZM Idol: Skip the line at Chicago American Idol audition

Host Ryan Seacrest speaks in the audience during FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hey all you dreamers out there hoping to get a chance at being a star! American Idol is coming to ABC and WZZM 13 is going to give you that shot!

We’re giving away THREE front-of-the-line passes to the Chicago American Idol audition on Sept. 11. These will let you move to the front of the crazy long lines of wanna-be Idols and into your chance at stardom.

From now until midnight on Aug. 27, you can go to our Facebook page to enter.

There, you can submit your 30-second acapella performance of any song you choose. Then tell us why you deserve to be the next American Idol.

(story continues below graphic)

After the submission period ends, a panel of judges will select the top three finalists, and they will all get front-of-the-line passes!

You want to be a star; now is your chance!

WZZM IDOL FAQ

How do I enter?

Shoot a 30-second acapella video of you performing any song. Upload it to whatever video hosting site you prefer (Facebook, Vimeo, Youtube, Instagram…)

Go to the WZZM 13 Facebook page. Click on WZZM Idol. Fill out the entry form. Copy and paste the link to your video. Submit. You are now entered. Good luck!

What ages are eligible?

You need to be 15 to 28 years old. These are the requirements from American Idol.

What if I can’t get to the Chicago auditions on Sept. 11?

Then you shouldn’t enter. Make sure someone who can actually audition will win.

Will I get to perform in front of the judges? I’ve always wanted to meet Katy Perry?

Sorry. The way Idol works is the preliminary auditions occur in front of producers. The Chicago auditions are in front of producers only.

Who are the judges who are judging the contest?

It’s a panel of brilliant people from within WZZM who know what the producers are looking for.

What if my link doesn’t work because the site is down or I forget to set it to public?

Well then you’re out of luck. You will be disqualified and someone else will fill your spot.

If I win one of the passes, what do I have to do?

You will have to get yourself to the auditions in Chicago. We will have someone there to follow you through your experience. If you win, you are required to let us follow you through the experience.

Why aren’t you having a bigger event with lots of people and making it a huge competition?

Because of the late notice from the producers of American Idol, and the timing with our fantastic other projects going on, we can’t make this as big as we’d like this year. Next year however…

© 2017 WZZM-TV