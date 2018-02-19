Coopersville neighbors at odds over potential truck stop

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - An Ottawa County community is at odds over a potential truck stop making its way into town. This stems from a Facebook post alerting the community about a Coopersville Planning Commission meeting on Monday night.

The potential location for the truck stop would be on 48th Street just south of Ironwood Drive.

City officials say they won't make any decisions about a truck stop on Monday but they are discussing the the layout of the property and how it is may be divided. As of right now, the city hasn't received any applications for business plans on the site, but at a previous meeting an engineer for the development did mention that a gas station truck stop expressed interest.

Regardless its a topic that many in the area are passionate about.

"The Coopersville exit, which is the following exit, there's probably 50 trucks parked there all hours of the day because there's no where for them to be," Patricia Dunneback, a Cooperville resident and a truck stop diner owner, said.

The piece of property is just off Exit 19 on 96 west, a site she sees as a potential opportunity to bring in some big business.

"I'm busier when other restaurants aren't because of the truck drivers," she told WZZM 13. "It'll be amazing if they have some restaurants out there and look at all the jobs it'll allow."

Not all are on board with the idea. On-camera interview requests for those against the truck stop have gone unanswered, but those opposed made their opinions very clear on social media.

(Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

The Planning Commission did anticipate some public comment on the possibility of a truck stop at Monday nights meeting starting at 6 p.m. They hoped the engineer or property owner would be there to answer some of those questions.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV