Good samaritan hit while trying to help in crash

Emergency, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, MattGush)

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - A woman is recovering after trying to help during a crash on I-96, Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department, 21- year-old Brianna Esparza of Muskegon stopped to help. The crash happened on I-96 near mile marker 20, just outside of Coppersville, before 7 p.m.

Deputies said Esparza was injured after being hit by a car. We are told she was trying to help after 4 cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the highway.

Esparza, and two of the other drivers involved in the crash were taken to Spectrum hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries.

Both lanes were shutdown for about an hour and a half. There is no word yet if deputies are looking for suspects after Esparza was hit.

(© 2017 WZZM)