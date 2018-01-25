Historic sign stolen from Coopersville bar

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - A piece of the past at a Coopersville bar is gone. Southside Bar and Grill recently discovered a sign dating back to the Prohibition era disappeared.

Bob Sikkema has owned the Southside Bar and Grill since 2014, but the long-time local knows the history of this place.

"Found an old sign in the basement called Ted's Place," Sikkema said. "There's a pizza shop right next door called Ted's Pizza so we assumed it was a sign from Ted's Pizza."

But after confronting that owner, Sikkema realized that wasn't the case.

"He said that's not my sign. This place used to be an ice cream shop back in Prohibition era so late 20's early 30's somewhere in there and that's where the sign was from."

A sign that manged to hang around for decades is missing.

"There was an older couple that came in one night for dinner talking about the history of this place so I wanted to show them that sign and it was gone," the owner said.

Sikkema doesn't know when exactly it was taken but he does know he wants it back. The bar owner posted a call for help on Facebook, requesting its return, no questions asked.

"It's a piece of history from Coopersville from several years ago and it should be in this bar, not hanging up in your garage or your basement," Sikkema said.

The owner has no photos of the sign but says it's green with the words "Ted's Place" on it. If you have it or find it, he asks you to either mail it to them, drop it off, or just leave it at their door step.

