COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - An Ottawa County business is asking for donations to help those affected by Harvey. Advantage Auto Fleet has teamed up with Luther Logistics to fill a semi with donations for the victims in Texas.

The businesses are asking for toiletries, blankets, canned food and toys. So far they have three semi trucks going and may have more. The COO says helping those down south was just the right thing to do.

"I think people by rights have a good nature to them and they want to do the right thing and sometimes it takes something like this to make them realize how important it is to be there for their neighbor, whether it's near or far," Jordan Luther, one of the donation organizers said.

If you're interested in dropping donations off you can do so at 50 64th Avenue in Coopersville. They plan to have their first load heading down by early next week.

A comparative look at the flooding from Harvey:

