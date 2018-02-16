Man shot in the leg after opening door to 3 strangers in Coopersville

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - An armed robbery turned into a shooting in Coopersville late Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was called to a home 80th Avenue just south of Taft Street, in Polkton Township, around 11:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim, a 25-year-old man, had been shot in the leg.

The victim told deputies he heard a knock on the door and opened it to find three men. They asked where the nearest gas station was before stealing his wallet, and the wallet of another person inside the house.

It is unclear at this time when the victim was shot in the leg. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV