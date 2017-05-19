Cottage Bar in GR turns 90

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Cottage Bar in Grand Rapids celebrated 90 years of serving West Michigan Friday night.



It is considered the "oldest" in Grand Rapids and was the first to get a liquor license after prohibition in 1933.

The party featured live music, drink specials and even a beer brewed especially for the occasion.The bar has only had four owners in the past 90 years, including it's current owner Dan Verhil.

The Cottage has consistently won awards for "best buger" and say they even had the first "veggie burger" in town.

