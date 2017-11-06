Couple from Northern Michigan killed in Texas church shooting

Robert and Shani Corrigan

HARRISON, MICH. - A couple from Northern Michigan are among the victims in the mass shooting on Sunday, Nov. 5 at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

WJRT in Flint reports that Robert and Shani Corrigan attended Harrison High School together and later married. Harrison is in Clare County about 30 miles north of Mt. Pleasant.

The Harrison High School graduates who moved to Texas after Robert joined and retired from the U.S. Air Force. The couple have two sons currently serving in the military.

According to his Facebook page, Robert worked at McDonald's in Harrison before joining the Air Force. He then served in a variety of medical positions with the Air Force.

A candlelight vigil for the couple is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison. Funeral services for the couple hadn't been announced by Monday morning.

