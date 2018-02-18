Covert Township Police looking for missing boy

Xavier Preston (Photo: Provided)

COVERT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Several agencies in Van Buren County are on the lookout for an 8-year-old child who has disappeared.

According to Covert Township Police, Xavier Preston was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. in the yard outside his home on 24th Avenue near 72nd Street.

Xavier is 4 feet tall and around 60 pounds. He is black, has curly black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen in a light blue jacket, grey sweat pants and green winter boots.

If you have information on the case, you're asked to call Covert Township Police at 269-764-8100.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

