Craft Beer 101 with Founders' Education Ambassador

Craft Beer (Photo: BristolDen, Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Beer Month GR kicked off Wednesday and the month-long celebration has people drinking AND eating specialty dishes - all for the love of craft beer.

If you’re not familiar with craft beer and don’t know the difference from one to another, you’re in luck! Marklyn Behling, Education Ambassador at Founders Brewing, joined the weekend morning team for a little Craft Beer 101.

Founders is one of many restaurants and breweries around Grand Rapids participating in Cool Brews. Hot Eats. during Beer Month GR.

Over 50 area restaurants and breweries are participating in Cool Brews. Hot Eats. during Beer Month GR.

You can learn more about the participating restaurants and all the events this month here.

