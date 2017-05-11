Crash victim's family pleads for driver to come foward

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The family of a man killed in a crash Wednesday night is pleading for the person responsible to come forward. The driver ran away from the scene, as his passenger, Juan Carlos Buendia-Villalpando died.

"It almost sounded like a lightening strike," Christian Doyle said. The bartender was working inside the Log Cabin bar Wednesday, right in front of where the crash occurred.

"He [the victim] was pinned, there were power lines, it was a pretty bad situation," Doyle said.

Police received a call just after 11:00 p.m. for a SUV that crashed into a utility pole on Division Avenue South and Alger Street. Juan Carlos Buendia-Villalpando died at the scene.

"He left them there and abandoned him, left him there to die," Alondra Gamboa, Juan Carlos' wife, said.

Police say the man driving the car ran away after the crash. Juan Carlos' wife identified him as Julio Medellin: her husband's friend.

"Always talked about Julio and always talked high of him and being his friend they got to know each other and for him to do this to his friend, is crazy," Gamboa said.

The 28-year-old leaves behind three children his wife says he took great care of. As the family comes to terms with this loss, they have just one plea.

"Julio if you see this, or if somebody sees this please just turn yourself in, she just wants to ask him one question," Gamboa's sister-in-law translated. "Did Juan Carlos ask him for help? Did he plead for him to help him? Did he ask him to save his life?"

Police are continuing to look for the suspect. He was last seen wearing a red or pink shirt and khaki shorts.

If you see this man do not approach him and call police immediately.

(Photo: GRPD)

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.

