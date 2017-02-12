GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The WZZM 13 Weekend Morning News team loves to be the first to tell you about fantastic new places to dine in West Michigan and this weekend is no exception.

Chef Sue Chaitin from the brand new Matchbox Diner in Eastown was in-studio to share one of their most talked about dishes: the creme brulee french toast. It's getting lots of buzz on social media.

Here is the recipe:

Crème Brulee French toast

Yield: 8

Ingredients:

1 Challah, loaf

2.5 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

2 cups Sugar

2 ea Vanilla Beans

12 Egg, yolks

To Taste Kosher Salt

Caramel

Candied pecans

Directions

Crème Brulee Batter:

Slowly bring heavy cream, 1 cup sugar, salt and vanilla bean (split) to a boil.

Whisk together 1 cup sugar and egg yolk.

As soon as cream boils, remove from heat and temper egg yolks.

Add tempered egg yolks to remaining cream mix and heat gently until thickened.

Remove vanilla beans and scrape excess vanilla out of beans with the back of a knife. Add to mixture.

French Toast:

Cut Challah loaves in half lengthwise. Toast in 350°F convention oven for 7 minutes or until slightly browned.

Line one casserole dish with plastic wrap.

Layer bottom of pan w/ Challah. Fill in any large gaps by tearing bread and filling the holes.

Ladle 1/3 of the crème brulee mix on the Challah.

Repeat previous two steps using all the Challah and crème brulee batter. You should have 3 layers.

Cover loosely w/ plastic wrap, put another casserole pan on top and add weight. Let sit overnight.

Cover French toast with foil. Preheat oven to 350o and cook for 45 minutes. Cut into squares and drizzle with caramel sauce and candied pecans.

Matchbox is located in the building that used to house the Brandywine Restaurant at 1345 Lake Dr. SE. Click here to check out their menu.

