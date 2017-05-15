Deputies searching for missing Alto man

Paul Fuss (Photo: Kent County Sheriff's Department)

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Investigators need your help finding an 84-year-old Alto man who disappeared Monday, May 15.

Paul Fuss was last seen in front of his home on 68th Street near the corner of Pratt Lake Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who has seen Fuss is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Department at 616-632-6100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV