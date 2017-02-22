Despite deadline, Muskegon man remains at DAPL protest

STANDING ROCK, ND - Police made arrests at Standing Rock, Wednesday as the deadline for pipeline protesters to leave the area has passed.

Dakota Access Pipeline protesters have been camped out for months, but the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, set a deadline for them to leave, saying there's a threat of spring flooding. A number of protesters remained at the camps passed the deadline included a few West Michigan residents.

Muskegon native Michael Findley has been living at the Sacred Stone Camp at Standing Rock as a protester. He says the recent weather has been a challenge, with it raining and snowing Tuesday night, many people were stuck unable to get in and out of camps with cars.

Findley says a large number of armored vehicles have lined the roads along the camp.

"They've got Humvee gunships lined up about a half mile long at the gate of Oceti," Findley told WZZM 13 over the phone.

Findley says so far no one has asked him to leave but even if they do he says he is not going anywhere.

"I'm here until they remove me and when they let me out I'll probably come back," he said. "That's what everybody that's been arrested has been doing. I don't have any intention on leaving until the tribe tells me and when the tribe tells me to leave, I'll go."

On Wednesday remnants of camps were lit on fire as part of a leaving ceremony. Authorities say about 20 fires were set and a young boy and a teenage girl were taken to the hospital to be treated for burns.

Law enforcement officials say nine people were arrested Wednesday evening in a confrontation outside the camp.

Police told the Associated Press they would not be entering the camps that night but did not say when they will be doing so.

