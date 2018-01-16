2 adults, 2 children die in Metro Detroit fire

Fire truck at night, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ROSE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two adults and two children died in a fire in Rose Township, the Michigan State Police reported Tuesday morning on its Metro Detroit Twitter account.

According to the post, troopers on the scene confirmed the four fatalities, and two others were severely burned in the structure fire at 4243 Wakewood Ct.

The fire department is still working, MSP reports.

