3rd Meijer store reportedly planned for Detroit

DETROIT, MICH. - A new apartment building with a small-format grocery store — reportedly a Meijer — has been proposed for East Jefferson Avenue near downtown Detroit.

Lormax Stern Development Co. posted an announcement for the 1475 East Jefferson development on its website that included renderings of the building and other project details, such as 213 apartments and a 42,400-square-foot grocery store. However, that webpage has since been taken down, yet still existed in archive format Wednesday afternoon.

The website described how "a super-regional grocery has confirmed plans to create a small-format fresh grocery market within the development that will serve the local community as well as those living in the residential units." It also said the building would open in 2019.

Crain's Detroit, citing unnamed sources, reported that the development's grocery store will be a small-format Meijer.

Representative for Bloomfield Hills-based Lormax Stern and the other developers named on the website, Dennis Archer Jr. and Marcel Burgler of Grand Rapids-based Prime Development, did not immediately return phone calls Wednesday.

A Meijer representative was not immediately able to comment.

Detroit already has two full-scale Meijer stores, one on 8 Mile and the other at Grand River and McNichols on the northwest side.

The development would be built on the site of Detroit's former University Club headquarters, which dated to 1931 and, following rampant vandalism and physical decay, was demolished in 2013.

