2-week-old baby taken from Detroit home by father, missing for hours

From left to right: Bella Osterman and Cordney Osterman. (Photo: Courtesy of Detroit Police Dept. / Facebook)

DETROIT, MICH. - UPDATE as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13: The AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old Bella Osterman has been canceled. According to the Detroit Police Station, she has been found and is safe.

A previous version of this story can be found below.

DETROIT, Mich. -- A two-week-old infant was taken from her home in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Bella Osterman, was forcefully taken from her home in Detroit by her father, Cordney Osterman. She was taken around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Cordney Osterman demanded to see Bella, but her mother would not let him in, so he forced himself into the home. He took Bella and ran away, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cordney Osterman is described as a 23-year-old black man with a light complexion, medium build and black hair. He has black eyes, with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants and burgundy shoes.

Bella was last seen wearing a pink onesie and a diaper.

If anyone has seen Bella or Cordney Osterman, or knows where they are, contact the Detroit Police Seventh's Precinct at 313-596-5700, 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV