Amber Alert: 2 year old taken at gunpoint from Detroit home

2-year-old Sondra Renee (Photo: Courtesy)

DETROIT, MICH. - Police in Detroit are looking for a 2-year-old girl said to have been taken by her mother's boyfriend overnight.

According to police, 42-year-old Grady Lamar Barrett went to the victim's aunt's house, showed a weapon and took the girl.

Sondra Renee was being babysat by her aunt at the time she was taken.

Barrett left in a 2009 GMC Sierra pick-up truck with a Michigan plate of DAS-8417 with a trailer attached. The trailer reads "G&G Landscaping, Snow Removal and Grass Cutting" and has a Michigan plate of D476667.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall, 278 pound bald black man with a thick beard and mustache. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Sondra or Barrett, please call 911.

