Attorney General: Rep. Banks sentenced to 1 day in jail for financial crime

State Rep. Brian Banks, 39, D-Harper Woods, in court in August 2016 in Detroit. (Photo: Regina H. Boone, Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - Former state Rep. Brian Banks was sentenced to one day in jail after pleading guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of filing false financial statements in a 2010 application for a loan.

He's already served the time for the crime, but the plea deal that resulted in felony charges being reduced to the misdemeanor came with a price. Banks also had to resign from his seat in the state House of Representatives, forfeiting his $71,685 annual salary. There were no fines or probation time that were included with the sentence.

“Former Rep. Banks pleaded guilty, admitting he did indeed commit the crime for which he was sentenced,” said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who filed charges against him last June. “I am pleased to see this case come to a close and that the residents of his district have the chance to get an honest, hardworking and law-abiding representative.”

Schuette first charged Banks, 40, with four criminal charges related to falsifying documents to obtain a loan from a Detroit-area credit union in June of 2016. The $3,000 loan was paid off by Banks in 2013.

A special election to replace Banks has been set to coincide with primary and general elections on Aug. 8 and Nov. 7.

In agreeing to the plea deal, the felony charges against Banks were dropped, including one that would have categorized him as a habitual offender because of eight prior felony convictions for a series of financial crimes, including writing bad checks and credit card fraud between 1998 and 2004. If convicted of being a habitual offender, Banks could have been subject to 15 more years in prison

Banks was first elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014 and 2016.

Detroit Free Press