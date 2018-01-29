WZZM
Body found in burning vehicle in southwest Detroit

Perry A. Farrell, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 7:48 AM. EST January 29, 2018

DETROIT, MICH. - Detroit police and fire department officials discovered a body in a burning vehicle early Monday morning.

The car and body were discovered in an industrial area in southwest Detroit between Zug Island and Woodmere Cemetery at 101 Forman, according to a press release sent to the Free Press.

Police said they found a white male, age unknown, in the trunk of the burned 1997 Toyota Tercel. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials were responding to a vehicle fire around 4:55 a.m. and found the body when they extinguished the fire.

