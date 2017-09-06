Canada issues permit for Ambassador Bridge span

The New International Trade Crossing is planned to join the Ambassador Bridge (pictured) in connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit. (Photo: Associated Press)

DETROIT - The owner of the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, says it has received Canadian approval to build a six-lane span next to the existing bridge.



Detroit International Bridge Co. Vice Chairman Matthew Moroun issued a statement Wednesday saying it has received the final permit needed for the replacement span.



However, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder issued a statement saying construction would not begin without further U.S. governmental approvals. His full statement read:

There is no question that the Windsor-Detroit gateway is the busiest commercial land border crossing between Canada and the United States. Canada and Michigan are committed to ensuring sufficient capacity to maintain an efficient trade corridor that can handle trade and traffic growth for the long-term, benefiting Canadians and U.S. citizens for generations to come.” Today’s announcement reflects that reality and also addresses the physical limitations of the 87-year-old Ambassador Bridge by calling for a replacement span, rather than the construction of a ‘twin’ span. However, construction on a replacement span would not begin unless and until further governmental approvals in the U.S. are obtained and several conditions established by Canada are met. Canada’s announcement today also reaffirms the plans for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is on schedule to begin significant construction in 2018. I appreciate the continued partnership with Canada in making the Gordie Howe International Bridge a major infrastructure priority.

Detroit International Bridge estimates the privately funded project with a 2,190-foot, cable-stayed main span over the Detroit River will cost a total of $1 billion.



The company so far has been unsuccessful in suing to stop the future construction of a competing project, the Gordie Howe International Bridge about 2 miles downstream from the Ambassador Bridge.

© 2017 Associated Press