Death of Tasered teen who crashed ATV ruled accident

DETROIT, MICH. - The manner of death of a 15-year-old who was Tasered by a Michigan State Police trooper and crashed the ATV he was driving has been ruled an accident, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

Damon Grimes of Detroit died from blunt force trauma to the head, said Lisa Croff, a spokeswoman for the office.

Both the Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department are investigating the incident, which happened Saturday on Detroit's east side.

"If something changes, if an investigation requires something to be opened up, things can be opened up," Croff said. "The (medical examiner's office) only looks at whether something was purposely done. As far as the medical exam right now, it looks to be an accident."

According to state police, the trooper was said to be trying to stop Damon for recklessly driving the four-wheeled, all-terrain vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said it appears the trooper used the Taser on the boy from a patrol vehicle with the window rolled down.

Shaw said it is a violation of policy for an officer to deploy a Taser from a moving vehicle.

The ATV crashed into the rear of a pickup, police said.

The trooper who was involved has been suspended.

