Deer heart found at Detroit wastewater plant

Aerial view of the wastewater treatment plant in Detroit. (Photo: 2012 photo by Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT, MICH. - An object found in the screening area of the Great Lakes Water Authority wastewater treatment plant on Dec. 23 was determined to be a deer heart, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office.

It is the fourth “object” found at the plant this month, a water authority spokeswoman said.

The Free Press previously reported that two objects found on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 were described by the medical examiner’s office as “tissue,” and a Dec. 20 find was described by police as a “suspected organ.”

The fourth item, the deer heart, was found by water authority staff, who reported it to Detroit police. It subsequently was turned over to the Wayne County morgue, officials said.

The objects all were found in the plant's wastewater screening area, Abukhader said. She said the area “filters out debris from the wastewater before it goes into the treatment process.”

Abukhader said that GLWA could not cannot confirm what the other objects are.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Detroit Free Press