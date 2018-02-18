Detroit-area family found dead in murder-suicide died of gunshot wounds

Police block streets to a home Feb. 16, 2018 on the 2300 block of Cass Lake Road in Keego Harbor, where Keego Harbor Police Department report a suspected triple-murder suicide. (Photo: Omar Abdel-Baqui /Detroit Free Press)

KEEGO HARBOR, MICH. - A family of four found dead in their Keego Harbor home of what police are calling a murder-suicide all died of gunshot wounds, according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office.

The bodies of Daniel Stuart, 47, his wife Lauren Stuart, 45, and their children, Steven, 27, and Bethany, 24, were discovered by police Friday morning after a relative called concerned for their safety, police said.

The medical examiner's office Saturday said it ruled Daniel Stuart and his children's deaths homicides; all three had gunshot wounds to their heads. Lauren Stuart's death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot, said Keith Batchelor, an investigator with the medical examiner's office.

"The investigation at the scene and subsequent autopsy ...indicate that Lauren Stuart shot and killed her family members before turning the gun on herself," Keego Harbor police said in a news release issued Saturday night.

The handgun was found at the scene, police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims," police said in the release.

Police did not provide information about the family members but Daniel Stuart was an employee at the University of Michigan.

In a statement released Saturday night, the U-M said Daniel Stuart was a data solutions architect for the University of Michigan’s Center for Integrative Research in Critical Care (MCIRCC). The center is "devoted to developing new technologies to improve outcomes in critical illness and injury ranging from neonatal critical care to combat casualty care," according to the statement.

“Dan was an extraordinarily talented individual and highly valued team member who was making very important contributions,” said Dr. Kevin Ward, the center's executive director. “Despite his immense talent, he was very humble and was always excited that his contributions may one day help save lives. He will be sorely missed.”

On Friday, police cars blocked off Cass Lake Road where the Stuarts lived in a well-kept home with light brown siding. Yellow police tape was strung across the property.

Michael Dapoz, who lives nearby, said Friday he was thinking of the family.

"It's sickening," he said. "Stuff like this doesn't happen around here."

Neighbor Jacquelyn Tristani said Friday Lauren Stuart was hardworking and employed at a gym. She would occasionally stop by and ask to borrow tools when she was doing home remodeling projects and yard work.

Tristani said Daniel Stuart worked in Ann Arbor. She said the family was quiet.

"I feel sorry that I couldn't do more (for the family)," she said. "You don't know your neighbors like you maybe should."

