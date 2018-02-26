Detroit gunman shoots self following police chase in Ohio

George Anthony Davis Jr. (Photo: (Photo: DPD))

George Anthony Davis Jr., 26, who is suspected of killing four victims on Detroit's west side Monday morning has reportedly shot himself in Ohio.

Detroit Police Commander Jacqueline Pritchett said Davis was being pursued by Ohio police when he pulled into a gas station and allegedly shot himself in the head.

Police said Davis has been taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Pritchett told the Free Press that Davis allegedly shot and killed two women in their 20s who were in a gray Dodge SUV at a Sunoco gas station on Fenkell Street and is suspected of fatally shooting a man in his later 40s or early 50s who was pumping gas.

Davis then drove off in what police believe to be either a silver, four-door Ford Fusion or Ford Focus, to a nearby residence on Faust Street. There, police said Davis allegedly shot and killed his adult, male cousin, ditched the vehicle and escaped in a 2007 blue Nissan Altima.

Spoke to Detroit Police Dept.’s Commander Pritchett on the scene at the Sunoco on Fenkell where 3 victims were fatally shot. Another victim was shot and killed at a home on Faust Street nearby. Via @freep pic.twitter.com/4ED0IDFAZC — Aleanna Siacon (@AleannaSiacon) February 26, 2018

Pritchett said Davis then headed to a trailer park in Belleville, where he dumped the 2007 blue Nissan Altima and carjacked a 2014 black Ford Fusion.

The investigation remains ongoing, but based on preliminary notifications, Pritchett said Detroit Police were made aware that Davis pulled over and is believed to have shot himself in the head in Ohio.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press