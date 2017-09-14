Detroit Lions fan who posted racist Snapchat surrenders season tickets

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford leads the team onto the field before action against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

DETROIT, MICH. - The Detroit Lions fan who posted a racist comment about two other fans on the social media site Snapchat is no longer a season-ticket holder, the team said today.

The fan, who the team has not identified, posted a picture of two African American fans sitting for the national anthem during Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals with the caption "Ignorant (expletives)."

The fan, who could not be reached for comment by the Free Press, initially denied posting the photo or writing the caption before "seemingly chang(ing) his story" on a Facebook page that has since been deleted, Fox2 reported.

The Lions, while investigating the matter, issued a statement Wednesday that neither addressed the contents of the post nor what punishment the fan would face.

"Providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience at all Ford Field events is of the utmost importance and an absolute priority for our organization," the team said Wednesday. "A core component of our guest conduct policy is the expectation that all fans are respectful and considerate to each other regardless of their personal beliefs or differences."

According to the Lions' fan code of conduct, fans can have their tickets revoked for actions including inappropriate behavior toward others and using foul or abusive language or obscene gestures.

The Lions declined comment about whether the fan faces a lifetime ban from Ford Field, as one fan previously did for using a laser pointer during a game.

"We do have a fan behavior code of standards and I think without question that our organization followed up, found out who the individual was and obviously he no longer has season tickets in our stadium," Lions coach Jim Caldwell. "So I think it was handled appropriately and I think those things happen sometime."

Caldwell said he does not plan to personally reach out to the fans who were the subject of the bigoted post, but that someone from the Lions organization will.

Lions safety Glover Quin said he did not see the post but heard about it, but that there's "no place for" any type of racism.

"People should be able to do what they want to do," Quin said. "If they want to stand up, sit down, people have their choice, their freedom. But no type of racism, in my opinion, should be tolerated."

Asked if it's frustrating to still be talking about racial issues in 2017, Quin said, "Yeah, it is."

"I mean, and if we’re still around in 2087, we’ll probably still be having it," Quin said. "It’s a fact of life."

