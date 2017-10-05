Detroit neighborhoods threatened by constant evictions

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit's high eviction rate is uprooting thousands, destabilizing neighborhoods and schools, and threatening the health and safety of residents.

The Detroit News analyzed nearly 285,000 eviction cases since 2009 and found that families in one out of five Detroit rentals face eviction annually.



City ordinance requires all rentals be registered, livable and inspected yearly. But most landlords have operated without city enforcement for over a decade.



Officials say the lack of enforcement contributes to an eviction cycle where many tenants live in dangerous and unfit homes. They say tenants who withhold rent to compel home repairs consequently face eviction. The newspaper found families facing eviction in homes with hazardous electric systems, missing windows and mice infestations.



Housing advocates say evictions would decline if the city and court enforced safe housing.



