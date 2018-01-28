Detroit police officer Glenn Doss dies, days after being shot while on duty

Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss died Sunday in the hospital days after being shot in the face while responding to a domestic call on the city's east side. (Photo: Family photo)

DETROIT - Glenn Doss, the Detroit police officer who was shot in the head responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night, has died, according to DPD Chief James Craig.

Doss had been in critical condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

"As you now know, our officer just passed 45 minutes ago," Craig said outside the hospital. "He fought a good fight. He is truly what we call one of Detroit's finest. He is what we call an American hero. He did what we expect each and every officer to do: Go out and serve this community with distinction and honor."

Doss, 25, was answering a call on the 5500 block of McDougall Street near East Kirby when a gunman shot him in the head.

Around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday a man called police and said he assaulted his wife and a woman called and said her father might have fired shots.

When officers arrived, they saw a 43-year-old man standing outside a home with a weapon. He then took a stance and fired shots at the police squad car, hitting Doss. Doss’ partner transported him to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

The gunman barricaded himself inside the home until officers threw teargas into the house and he was eventually captured.

Decharlos O. Brooks, 43, was arraigned Saturday on eight counts of assault with intent to murder, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Doss's father, also named Glenn, is also a Detroit police officer and he could be heard in the flurry of scanner traffic Wednesday after Doss was shot, one request stood out: "Please pray for my son."

A GoFundMe was set up for Doss and his family.

