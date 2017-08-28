Detroit teen killed in weekend police chase when ATV hits pickup

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT, MICH. - A 15-year-old Detroit boy was killed when his ATV four-wheeler hit the back of a pickup truck while he was fleeing from state troopers, police said.

The boy, whose name was not released, fled on his four-wheeler after troopers tried to stop him for reckless driving about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Rossini Drive, west of Gratiot, in Detroit's northeast corner, First Lt. Michael Shaw said in a news release.

The chase went east on Rossini toward Gratiot where the teen tried to drive off the road onto the sidewalk, but lost control and hit the rear of a pickup truck, Shaw said. Troopers immediately began CPR but the boy was pronounced dead at St. John's Hospital.

Shaw said the incident remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Michigan State Police, Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

