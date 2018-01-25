Detroit Tigers unify Olde English 'D' logo

DETROIT, MICH. - Variations of the 'D' have appeared on Detroit Tigers hats and jerseys for more than a century. Inspired by the original logo from 1904, the new logo will appear on the club's caps and home jerseys.

The logo will also be enlarged on both home and away caps, to be more comparable with other Major League team headwear.

For anyone struggling to see the changes, in a press release the Tigers Media Relations team says the new logo is " identified by the noticeably curly returns at both top and bottom of the ‘D’ with the ars in the center of the logo turning inward."

According to research in the same press release, "Tigers fans are 3x more likely to say the cap ‘D’

best represents the Tigers, and 3.5x more likely to say it best represents the city of Detroit."

