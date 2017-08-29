Detroit woman said her home was intentionally set on fire

Police cruiser's light bar photographed at night, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

DETROIT - Ebony Walls said her home was intentionally set on fire while she, her husband and her six kids were inside.

The Detroit woman found evidence in a sexual assault case involving family members. She was set to testify against her sister-in-law who was allegedly ordered to "take her out."

Walls said she has been getting threats over the phone and through social media for months. She reported the threats to Warren police, but she said they failed to protect her.

An arson investigation is underway.

