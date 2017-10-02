Flight en route to Detroit suffers engine failure; forced to make emergency landing

Planes parked at Metro Airport's McNamara Terminal. (Photo: Ellen Creager, Detroit Free Press)

ROMULUS, MICH. - A Delta flight from New York en route to Detroit was forced to make an emergency landing after suffering an engine failure, according to our ABC affiliate in Detroit, WXYZ.

The flight was flying in from LaGuardia airport and headed to Detroit Metro Airport.

WXYZ reports that 165 people were on board the plane.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

UPDATE: The airplane has safely landed at Detroit Metro Airport. https://t.co/3vpM2yjQUD — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) October 2, 2017

